Mosinee man on the verge of TRIATHLON history

Chad Esker, of Mosinee, will soon start the last of five Ironman-distance triathlons in five days on five different islands in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, May 9, at 10 am Hawaii Time (3 pm Central Time) Esker starts the last leg of the EPIC5 challenge. He and his support team were able to sleep for only about three hours last night after finishing the fourth triathlon before traveling to the fifth island to start this final course today. If Esker finishes this last leg of the grueling race, he would join the ranks of only 11 people so far who have ever finished the course, and be the first from the Midwest to complete the challenge.

He might have company. All ten athletes attempting the challenge this time have finished Day 4 and are expected to start the fifth day today. That's unprecedented, event officials said on their Facebook pages.

Esker is currently traveling to the Hawaiian Island of Kona, where he will start the last triathlon, swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles and running 26.2 miles. Crew member Jennifer Schmoldt reports that Esker is tired, but in good spirits and energized by the fact that the other competitors have all finished the first four days.

