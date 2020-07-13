Wausau Events cancels Bacon and Beer Fest, remaining Concerts on the Square

Concerts on the Square Unity 2016

This year’s Beer and Bacon Fest, as well as the remaining Concerts on the Square slated for August, have been canceled, according to a Facebook post from organizer Wausau Events.

Beer and Bacon Fest was set for September, but with the rise in COVID-19 cases the organizers no longer felt safe in putting on the event, organizers said in their news release. For those same reasons, the remaining Concerts on the Square slated for August have also been canceled. Originally, Wausau Events canceled the concerts through July but left the August events on the books.

Substyle, Big Mouth and Conscious Pilot were still booked to play the 400 Block in August prior to the cancellations announced Saturday.