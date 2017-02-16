ART MUSEUM edges FORWARD

× Expand City Pages file photo Artist David Hummer’s proposal to turn the former Wausau Club into an art museum will come up for final approval with the city council this month.

A proposed contemporary art museum in the long-vacant, former Wausau Club is one step closer to reality, after the project received unanimous approval from two city committees this week.

Both the finance and economic development committees on Feb. 14 approved the museum proposal, which will build out the first floor of the historic building at 309 McClellan Street into the Museum of Contemporary Art. The project is being proposed by artist David Hummer, owner of The Bauhaus art studio in downtown Wausau.

Under a revised plan, Hummer will act as project manager, building the first floor into the museum. Additional renovations, such as revamping the second floor ballroom into event space, would come as funding allows. Hummer aims to have the museum open by August, with the first exhibition in time for Artrageous Weekend Sept. 9-10. The new plan reduces the initial cost projections from $1.5 million to less than $200,000.

Economic development committee member Tom Neal said the changes to the museum make sense and that it would be nice to finally get a project going for the empty Wausau Club building.

The proposal is subject to full council approval and is expected to be on the Feb. 28 agenda.