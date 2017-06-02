Badger Lofts kicks off summer building boom, including downtown cinema

× Expand Sav-O-Supply building

Work has begun on the Badger Lofts apartments, formerly the Sav-O-Supply building next to the city’s East Riverfront Development area, setting off a storm of construction in the city.

The building, long considered a huge eyesore along the Wisconsin River, was constructed in 1920 and was largely unused for many years. Its renovation will create 29 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, with rents between $364 and $867.

The $5.2 million project abuts the East Riverfront Development area, which first saw WOW Family Entertainment Center just south of Bridge Street, followed by the first phase of a new park which includes the newly connected River’s Edge Trail.

The second commercial building—an apartment complex—on the site is expected to start construction this summer, and is part of a record-breaking development in Wausau, says the city’s Community Development Director Christian Schock. That project is slated to finish in 2019.

Meanwhile in the heart of downtown, a construction date has finally been set for Micon Cinemas, city leaders say, after some finagling over final details. Part of those negotiations included detaching the building from the mall, a move that met with some criticism. Expect to see construction start in mid-to-late July.

Work will also begin soon on a series of townhouses by Amherst company Blenker Construction. The project consists of 10 townhouse-style units at Third and Short streets, and will be sold instead rented, Schock says.

In addition, S.C. Swiderski is building two apartment complexes. One will start construction on 12th and Merrill avenues, and another is set to open soon at Westwood Drive.