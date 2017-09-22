Basil owners bring it downtown

The Dalys plan to take over former Crostini spot to open their second restaurant

× Expand Jim and Tee Daly, at Basil in Weston

As many problems as the short-lived Crostini had, it was a cool new contemporary space. So anyone worried the site would go to waste can rest assured it will be in good hands. Tee and Jim Daly, owners of Basil, are planning a new wine bar and restaurant in that downtown storefront on Third Street.

In August, Compass Properties locked out the previous tenant, Crostini, owned by Troy Davis, after obtaining a $196,000 judgment for unpaid rent and renovation costs. The restaurant-bar had been open 45 days. Compass Manager Mark Craig immediately began looking for a new tenant with experience running a successful restaurant.

The Dalys fit that bill. They’ve operated Basil in Weston since 2009, when they created the “food without borders” restaurant of Thai, American and Irish cuisine. Craig expects they’ll build on that success in downtown. “They have such a good name in the community, just knowing they’re associated with the project brings excitement,” Craig says. “These are the best possible tenants we could have hoped for.”

But this second restaurant for them, called Daly’s, won’t be another Basil, the couple points out. Tee says they plan to offer both small plates and a full lunch and dinner menu emphasizing locally sourced food. Jim says they’re shooting to open the new establishment Nov. 1.