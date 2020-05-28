Blues Fest, Hodag cancel festivals

Blues Beatles

Organizers for two music festivals — Blues Fest in Wausau and Hodag in Rhinelander — announced that they will be canceling their shows this year.

Wausau Events announced it will not hold the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest this year, but will host all the same performers at next year's show, Aug. 20-21, 2021. Tickets for the 2020 Blues Fest will be carried over to next year, or ticket holders can contact Wausau Events to get a refund.

And organizers Thursday afternoon announced the same for the 43rd Hodag Country Festival, which will now be scheduled for July 8-11 of 2021. The decision came after the Oneida County on Tuesday opted to grant permission for the festival to continue. That decision came with a lot of backlash about public health concerns, even as the attendance was reduced from 25,000 to about 16,000.