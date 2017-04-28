BUZZ: Schofield’s new sandwich shop

There aren’t many food options in the southern metro area for a quick meal, other than at a fast food chain restaurant. Chaz Duranceau and Jewels Schoener wanted to change that.

Open for a couple of weeks now, Subwiches, at 1841 Old Grand Ave. next to the 19th Hole bar, offers homemade, fresh and inexpensive meals. For example, this week they offered a barbecued pulled pork on a Kaiser bun for $4.95.

The couple already was well known in the area for their long-time DJ and karaoke business, OCA Entertainment. To make Subwiches their full-time gig, they got out of the daily DJ thing but still do a limited number of weddings.

Business at the little sandwich shop already has been good and reviews are positive. You’ll find creations ranging from the Elvis Niniwich, a peanut butter and banana Panini, to a Mushroomwich with slow-roasted beef topped with a homemade mushroom sauce and Swiss cheese. Side options include soup, pasta or potato salad, and green salads. Duranceau stresses that they prepare the food fresh everyday, separating their shop from national chain restaurants.

The most popular sandwich so far has been the Steak and Cheesewich, a cut of tenderloin beef, covered in cheese sauce. The build-your-own options are incredibly diverse for a small shop—11 different meats, 10 cheeses, 13 salad ingredients, and 12 sauces.

The shop also carries gluten free and vegetarian options, Schoener says. Any of the sub sandwiches can be made with a lettuce wrap instead of bread, she says.

Duranceau always thought the storefront would make a great sandwich shop. After 25 years in the restaurant industry and local entertainment scene, he decided it was time to open the sandwich business.

Subwiches is open daily 10 am–8 pm. Call 715-298-6789 and see details on Facebook.