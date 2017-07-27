BUZZ: Winter market moves to Boys & Girls Club this fall

Winter market moves to Boys & Girls Club this fall

The Wausau Winter Farmer's Market has operated at the Marathon County building at 212 River Dr. since its inception in 2013. Starting this fall, you’ll find it Saturday mornings at the Boys & Girls Club.

Market coordinator Tony Schultz says he’d prefer to stay at its original location—it’s on the same block as the long-standing outdoor farmers market that runs May to November. But the county allowed use of the building’s large conference room only as a temporary, start-up location. “The (county) was happy to get us going but they wanted us to move on," Schultz says.

Moving to the Boys & Girls Club is a win-win, according to Schultz and Kim Larsen, assistant executive director of the Club. The facility at 1710 N. Second St. is conveniently located just off Bridge Street, with ample parking and a lot more indoor space, including a commercial kitchen.

The club normally is closed on the weekends, but might run programming during the market’s hours. Either way, it’s an additional “opportunity for families we normally serve to come in,” Larsen says, and could encourage them to shop at the market in a familiar place.

The winter market begins in November and runs through April.