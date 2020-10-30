City to consider mask mandate Monday

Stock

Members of the Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday will consider whether to implement a city-wide mask mandate.

The meeting will take place in the council chambers at 5:15 pm Monday. No additional information was included in the city's meeting materials. According to the agenda item, the city will hold discussion and take possible action on creating a local ordinance of citywide application requiring face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More specific details about the ordinance, including how it would be enforced, where masks will be required, and how it differs from the state's mandate, were not made available as of early Friday afternoon.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg told WAOW that it was necessary to consider the mandate because the numbers of COVID-19 cases were continuing to rise.

Space is limited in the council chambers, but there will also be overflow areas and the meeting will be livestreamed livestreamed via the city's YouTube channel. Find it by searching Wausau City Council.