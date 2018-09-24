Chamber offers HEALTH PLANS for SMALL businesses

Final informational sessions held this week for a new local option that would operate like large-group coverage.

New federal rules have paved the way for the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce to offer an association health insurance plan to member businesses and nonprofits with one to 99 eligible employees, starting January 2019.

Because it will be underwritten like a large-group plan, “We’re expecting the rates are going to be very competitive,” says Peter Valiska of Ansay & Associates, the Mosinee-based company working with the chamber as the plan’s consultant and broker.

Insurance is about spreading around risk, and a large, diverse pool of subscribers typically means lower premiums. The chamber has nearly 900 business members, the majority in the 1–99 employee size, Valiska says. The plan, through Aspirus Arise and WPS Health, would treat all the enrolled businesses essentially as one big group, with the same rates.

A similar cooperative concept was the idea behind an unsuccessful attempt by the chamber to offer small business options in the past. That effort, however, was cumbersome to administer, wasn’t a true association plan (rules at that time did not allow it), and wasn’t through a local carrier.

“The key this time is local partners,” Valiska says.

The coverage is typical of the options small businesses see in the market, with a choice of two networks (Aspirus and WPS statewide) and three plans:

• Traditional option: $2,000/$4,000 deductible, 80% coinsurance, Rx and office visit copays.

• Two high deductible (HSA qualified) options: $3,000/$6,000 deductible, and $5,000/$10,000 deductible

All interested businesses must soon submit applications and data that will be used for underwriting (to determine risk and rates). This includes a company census, wage and tax reports, and employee health questionnaires. Health backgrounds aren’t typically required for small group coverage, but in this case the data is needed to underwrite coverage as a large group association plan, Valiska says.

The chamber already has held two informational sessions on this program. The final two sessions are coming this week, both at Ansay & Associates, 888 Hwy 153, Mosinee:

• Tuesday, Sept. 25, 1–2 pm,

• Thursday, Sept. 27, 9–10 am

There’s a tight deadline for interested businesses. They must submit applications and forms by Oct. 15 so that rates can be established by mid-November when enrollment begins. The plans begin Jan. 1, 2019 and are available to chamber members in good standing. New chamber members also have an option to enroll.

For more information contact Tammy Pestka or Peter Valiska at Ansay & Associates at 715-693-2100.