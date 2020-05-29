City to make decision on parks, pools Monday

Kaiser Pool in Wausau, during the height of summer

The city of Wausau's Parks Committee on Monday (June 1) will decide whether or not to open the city pool this year, and whether or not to open city parks.

The parks committee has twice punted on the decision of whether or not to open the pools, hoping conditions would change that would allow the city to open them safely on July 1. Weston voted to prep its pool in case it decided to open, but hasn't decided to open yet. Rothschild/Schofield's pool will remain closed this year.

The committee on Monday will also decide on whether or not to officially open the city's parks. Technically the parks have remained closed at the suggestion of the county's health department, but "community members made it clear by tearing down caution tape and snow fencing around play equipment that the closure was either not understood or appreciated," said alderperson Pat Peckham, the chair of the parks committee, in a press release.

In other parks news, city officials say its bike share program is coming to an end. Zagster, the company that owns and operates the bikes located in the city's Riverlife area, told city officials that they're pulling their bikes out of the community due to coronavirus concerns. Zagster is pulling its bikes out of several Wisconsin communities, says Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Citizen commentary will be limited at the meeting because of coronavirus concerns, but residents can email Peckham until noon on Monday with concerns at patrick.peckham@ci.wausau.wi.us, or between noon Monday and the start of the meeting to jamie.polley@co.marathon.wi.us.

The parks committee will meet at 4:30 pm Monday at city hall, and will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel.