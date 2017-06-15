Come down and make music

× Expand Painted Piano Project

To promote the district, the Wausau River District team filmed a short video Thursday afternoon featuring a talented musician playing a painted piano outside the Wausau Center mall. This piano is part of the Painted Piano Project. This past winter, the public could paint pianos on Saturdays in the mall with colorful patterns, designs and images. You will see these four pianos out in public soon, near the end of June or early July at the corners of Scott and 3rd Street, Jefferson and 3rd Street, behind the library near the temporary stage and at the corner of 2nd Ave. and Clark Street. These pianos will be covered to be protected from the weather, but community members can remove these covers and begin making music.