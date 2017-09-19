County Board passes therapy pool project

Marathon County residents by 2020 should see a new warm water therapy pool after the Marathon County Board Tuesday approved funding $3.4 million of the pool.

The current pool, located at North Central Health Care, is falling apart and the county either needed to build a new pool or simply tear it down.

The county now committed to fund $3.4 million of the $6 million pool, which includes the $400,000 in demolition costs to tear down the old pool. Supporters will have to raise the other $3 million by 2020 to build the pool at a new site on the NCHC campus.