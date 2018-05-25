County, city announce new parks director

Marathon County on Friday revealed its newest parks director for the combined city/county department to replace retiring Bill Duncanson.

County leaders introduced Jamie Polley to a room full of county and city officials Friday. Polley, a 1996 graduate of D.C. Everest, was chosen from more than 50 candidates that were narrowed down to a pool of 10 candidates.

“I can honestly say we could have hired any of the 10,” Karger says, but Polley quickly became the top candidate because she best “articulated the role of parks and recreation in improving community health, promoting commerce and providing positive youth activities that contribute to public safety.”

Polley worked as Director of Parks and Recreation for Shakopee, Minn. since 2007 and in New London and the Milwaukee Public School System prior to that. In addition, she is a certified lifeguard, water safety instructor and tree inspector. Polley begins the position June 4.

