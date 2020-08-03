County seeking outside investigation into clerk's Facebook comments

B.C. Kowalski Kim Trueblood speaks to reporters about the 2020 spring elections.

Marathon County will be conducting an investigation into whether comments the county clerk made in a Facebook group will compromise her ability to conduct a fair and unbiased election.

The County's Executive Committee Monday voted to direct staff to seek out legal counsel to conduct the investigation, and bring it back with recommendations to the committee.

County Clerk Kim Trueblood, appointed to the position last year in a contentious split decision, commented on the Facebook group Parents for Wausau Schools Reopening that while she had to be careful what she said publicly, she offered to help the group behind the scenes. The comments came in the same thread where she was explaining how school board elections work.

The group formed in response to the Wausau School Board's decision to only offer classes virtually. Group members at one point planned to protest at School Board President Tricia Zunker's house, and did visit one of the board member's houses, but have since scrubbed that information along with Trueblood's comments from the Facebook group's page.

The group is planning a protest in downtown Wausau 10 am Saturday.

The committee made the decision after nearly an hour-long closed session meeting. The last time the county sought a similar investigation was into then-administrator Brad Karger's involvement in protest that involved a march to the county courthouse.

The Executive Committee expects the investigation and recommendations to be complete by Aug. 31.