COURTHOUSE could have EMPLOYEE CLINIC

Marathon County could follow the trend of employers building onsite clinics for its employees. The county sometime this year could choose a spot in the courthouse for the service, says County Administrator Brad Karger.

Aspirus suggested it build the onsite clinic to help the county save money on health care costs, Karger says. The clinic would address “low end” medical care, primarily focusing on preventative health. “The best discount you can get on a heart surgery is not to need one,” Karger says.

The county’s facilities management is currently working on finding a site at the courthouse for the clinic and will determine a cost estimate, Karger says.