UPDATE: Absentee voting deadline extended

A U.S. District Judge extended absentee voting deadlines in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge William Conley on Thursday moved the ballot request deadline to Friday, April 3 by 5:00 pm, and set the deadline for municipal clerks to receive ballots to April 13, rather than on election day, Tuesday, April 7. The order also waives a requirement to have a witness sign the ballot, if a voter cannot do so safely. Voters who submit their ballot without a witness signature must explain why they weren't able to to safely meet the requirement.

WisPolitics.com reports that state and national Republicans had asked Conley to stay his ruling, and now are appealing his decision.

Voters have requested a record 1.1 million absentee ballots so far this year, and the state is planning on having National Guard troops help man the polls on April 7 because clerk's offices are short of poll workers.

