Espresso on a mission

(First published in the December 19, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Bridge Street Mission started a coffee shop to help support the agency and its sober living facility

Todd Van Ryn shows off the coffee shop that will help support Bridge Street Mission.

Let’s put it this way, Todd Van Ryn knows a lot more about espresso machines than he did a few months ago.

The interim executive director of Bridge Street Mission worked with coffee kiosk professional Marcia Stencil to get a drive-through coffee shop up and running for a Dec. 16 opening at the corner of First Avenue and West Bridge Street in Wausau. Van Ryn learned things most nonprofit directors or pastors never need to know, like how to maintain an espresso machine.

The idea behind opening Mission Grounds Espresso at 107 W. Bridge St. is to financially support the nearby Bridge Street Mission. That now includes both the Bridge Street Mission Outreach Center next door to the drive-up-only shop and the new Bridge Street Mission Program Center at 1140 W. Bridge St., the former site of the Annabelle Apartments....

