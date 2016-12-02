Expecting a RUSH to reserve RIB MOUNTAIN shelter

Rib Mountain State Park is now accepting reservations for the park's Friends Gathering Space, a sparkling new facility that held its grand opening this fall. And state officials are warning that anyone looking to rent the space should do it now.

"We anticipate that this wonderful new facility will be very popular with our visitors, so if interested in a date for 2017 consider applying early," said Bill Bursaw, Rib Mountain State Park manager.

Over the last five years, the Friends of Rib Mountain State Park raised nearly $750,000 for construction of the facility, which includes a multi-purpose gathering space, an indoor gas fireplace, indoor restrooms and an outdoor stone patio. The three-season building seats about 75 people and can be rented May 1 through Sept. 30 of each year.

Bursaw expects the space to be popular for birthday parties, graduation parties, wedding rehearsal dinners, business meetings and other gatherings. For more information, visit dnr.wi.gov and search for Rib Mountain. A link to the application form is on the City Pages' website.