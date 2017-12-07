Ginseng named state herb

Yep, that’s a thing now, officially

Hot off all the attention from the first-ever Wisconsin Ginseng Festival held in Wausau this September, lawmakers named ginseng the official state herb. Gov. Scott Walker on Nov. 30 signed the bill, authored by State Sen. Jerry Petrowski (R-Marathon) and State Rep. John Spiros (R-Marshfield).

Wisconsin is a world hot spot for growing the medicinal root, especially Marathon County, where the Fromm Brothers a century ago first developed a system for commercially growing the plant. Because of soil and climate conditions, ginseng grown in Central Wisconsin is highly valued, especially as an export to Asia.

Work is underway to plan the second Ginseng Festival. September’s festival gathered thousands to downtown Wausau and to sites throughout the county. Visitors came from across the U.S. as well as from China and other countries.

Wisconsin never had an official state herb—the law created the classification along with naming ginseng. Naming an “Official State…” whatever happens roughly every five years or so. Wisconsin has about 30 official state things. Here a partial list: