July 6, 1952 - August 31, 2019

Wisconsin Public Radio broadcast journalist, central Wisconsin businessman and singer-songwriter Glen Moberg passed away at the age of 67 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 because of cancer. Glen died surrounded by family, at his wooded home on the Wisconsin River in the Village of Maine.

In June, Glen was honored as a Local Broadcast Legend by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. His 48-year career in radio and television culminated with his role as an award-winning reporter and talk show host at Wisconsin Public Radio, coordinating news coverage for the network’s bureau at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau. Prior to that, he served as assignment manager at WAOW-TV ABC Wausau, news director and anchor at WSAW-TV CBS Wausau, general assignment reporter and network correspondent at WFLD-TV Fox News Chicago, news manager for a 24-hour cable network based at the Fox News Chicago studios, traffic reporter for WBBM 780-AM Chicago, news director, anchor and executive producer for Centel cable television in Chicago’s western suburbs, and morning host and disc jockey at WJKL-FM Elgin, a legendary progressive Chicago-area radio station in the 1970’s.

He joined Rotary International in 1982, and served on the Rotary Club of Wausau board of directors, and the board of directors of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, the First Universalist Unitarian Church of Wausau, the Center for Visual Arts, the Marathon County Literacy Council, the Marathon County Library Foundation, and the Elgin Community College Foundation.

Glen achieved the rarely awarded title of Distinguished Broadcast Specialist with WPR, where he served as a reporter, story teller, talk show host, debate moderator and producer for 15 years. Glen hosted and helped create the radio show “Route 51.”

Glen was an accomplished guitarist, singer and a songwriter who was influenced by blues, jazz, country and American pop standards. He performed as a solo artist and was a regular with the Sid Kyler Dixieland Band in Wausau. His songs reflected his love for the north woods of Wisconsin.

Through his work, Glen tried to give a voice to the voiceless, to stand up for those without wealth or power, to fight racism, and to call attention to the destruction of the environment and earth’s fragile ecosystems. He tried to leave a better world for his family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Beth Moberg, owner of the Northwoods Goldsmith, and his children 31-year-old Melody Moberg and 23-year-old Tomas Moberg. Glen is also survived by his brothers, Mark Moberg and Dean Moberg.

Glen Moberg’s celebration of life will be at First Universalist Unitarian Church of Wausau, WI, on Saturday, September 21. The service is at 11:00 am, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am and a reception following the service.

In lieu of owers, donations can be sent to the First Universalist Unitarian Church of Wausau or Raptor Education Group, Inc.