Graebel Van Lines SHUTS DOWN

Graebal Van Lines, a nationwide moving company started in Wausau in 1950, will cease operations and liquidate its assets, according to its website. That includes its Wausau office, which as of early March still employed around 40-50 people.

In a message to creditors, Graebal Van Lines said it is “ceasing ongoing operations, effective immediately, and will begin winding down of the company’s affairs.”

Graebel Van Lines was sold by its parent company, Graebel Companies, to All My Sons Moving & Storage in 2014, and is now in no way connected to Graebel Van Lines.

Graebel Van Lines already had trimmed its staff in 2016. The company laid off 50 employees from its Third Street Wausau office in November of that year, according to a filing with the state Department of Workforce Development in September 2016. The company closed its Wausau warehouse earlier in 2016.

Inside sources say the office had between 40 to 50 employees left in Wausau as of two weeks ago. A visit to the Third Street office this week showed the doors locked and the hallways dark, and calls to the number listed to request a moving quote went to a company directory.

The company has not yet filed another layoff notice with the DWD, according to listings on the department’s website.