Health Department reports first COVID-19 death in Marathon County

An elderly person has become the first person to die because of the Coronavirus in Marathon County, health officials report.

The Marathon County Health Department reported the death Saturday, but did not say when the death occurred, or where.

Marathon County Coronavirus Public Information Officer Judy Burrows, in releasing the information, says the department would not be taking interviews about the death out of respect for the deceased’s loved ones.

As of Sunday, there have been 144 deaths in Wisconsin because of the Coronavirus, and 3,341 confirmed cases. There have been 13 confirmed cases of the virus in Marathon County since the state’s Department of Health Services started tracking cases.