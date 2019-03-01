Hemp oil specialty

(First published in the February 21, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Your CBD Store opens in Weston as hemp becomes legal in Wisconsin

Morgan Trone, owner of Your CBD Store in Weston

Morgan Trone started taking CBD oil last year out of curiosity. Right away she saw how it helped her and her daughter, who has ADHD. She became so passionate about it that she and her husband, Jacob, opened three Your CBD Stores in fairly short order: in Waupaca in October, another in Oshkosh in January and most recently this February in Weston.

Trone left her job of ten years with a finance company for this venture, and she’s happy for the move. “What (customers) are saying and how they are feeling has grown my passion for having the stores and expanding.”

CBD (cannabidiol) is a compound found in the hemp plant. This hemp oil has been shown to help with pain reduction, anxiety, and other common ailments. The federal Farm Bill of 2018 legalized the growth of industrial hemp in all 50 states, opening the door for stores to sell CBD in Wisconsin, says Trone.

It’s important, she says, to find CBD products and stores that are reputable. “I think a lot of places are now going to try and open and get their products out there without caring about the formulations.”

Your CBD Store, which is a chain in all 50 states, carries SunMed as its main brand. “It’s specifically formulated for our stores.”

The chain has a chemist that works on the formulations as well as a doctor with a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry. All the hemp for the SunMed brand is grown in Denver, Colorado under the Industrial Hemp Program, which monitors cultivation and a seed program, she says. “You know you are getting an organic product that is being regulated, vetted... that is important.”

Your CBD Store carries a variety of products including under-the-tongue tinctures or oils, gummies, capsules, pain cream, vape, and skin care. In the line of oils, they offer broad (no THC) and full spectrum (which may contain up to 0.3% THC) options.

When a customer comes into Trone’s store, which is stylishly decorated like a boutique, she will start by going over all the products they carry. “They can sample the water-soluble liquid which takes about five to seven minutes to feel the effect and they may experience a calming feeling or pain relief,” she says.

“I then see what they would prefer to take if they want a tincture that goes under the tongue or a capsule so they don’t have to worry about dosing or taste,” she says. “And then we decide if they want full or broad spectrum. If they are drug tested, full could show up in a test.”

Your CBD Store is located at 4020 Schofield Ave., next to Dunkin Donuts. Open 10 am–6 pm Monday to Saturday. 715-393-4042 and on Facebook.