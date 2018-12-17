HIGHLIGHT: Lorie Line

(First published in the December 13, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Lorie Line: Lord of Lords

This renowned Midwest entertainer and Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductee returns to Wausau with her six-piece band for what’s always a magical, traditional Christmas show. Line, a classically trained pianist who's been touring for more than 25 years, has a large body of work that includes 50 albums, and 50 books of music. In her Lord of Lords performance, a sequel to last year’s show, she brings her Pop Chamber Orchestra and a featured guest vocalist to celebrate the story of the birth of Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $59. grandtheater.org.

