HIGHLIGHTS: Feb. 6-7

(First published in the February 6, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Natty Nation

THURSDAY 2/6 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Good vibes abound with this Madison-based reggae band. They’ve earned more than 30 Madison Area Music Association awards including World Performer ten times! They’ve played their hard roots and reggae tunes all over, including at SXSW, Summerfest, Freakfest, and throughout the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. The band delves into an array of genres like soul and funk, but retains a distinct roots reggae core. At Malarkey’s, they perform a special acoustic Bob Marley tribute show for his birthday. 9 pm. 715-819-3663.

Substyle

FRIDAY 2/7 | WHITEWATER MUSIC HALL, WAUSAU

This blues, soul and R&B band has been playing all over the central Wisconsin area, sharing their laid-back, heartfelt, soulful tunes. Influenced by Steely Dan, Donald Fagen and Doyle Bramhall II, the group has a jazzy pop sound that is totally fun and groovy. At this EP release show, you’ll hear a special set comprised of songs from their new EP, plus songs from their upcoming full-length album. They are opened by David Paul Martin, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. 7 pm. $5. On Facebook.

