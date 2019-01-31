HIGHLIGHTS: February 1-2

(First published in the January 31, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

FRI.–SAT. 2/1–2 AND THURS.–SUN. 2/7–10 | WAUSAU EAST THEATER

A recent rehearsal of CWETA’s production of Big River

Mark Twain’s 1884 classic tale is brought to the stage and set to music in this Broadway smash, performed by the Central Wisconsin Educational Theater Alliance. CWETA is a local program that pulls together theater, music and educational professionals in the area, and draws top talent from area schools to create huge, biannual productions, complete with remarkable sets and costumes. CWETA’s shows are always the largest local theatrical productions of the year. This show follows Huckleberry Finn and his adventures on the Mississippi River. The score, performed by a live orchestra of mostly students, was created by country music legend Roger Miller and features bluegrass and country tunes that keep with the setting of the original novel. The musical guides the audience through hilarity, suspense, and heartwarming tales of a friendship between Huck Finn and a slave named Jim, and features artist-in-residence and professional performer Jay Pierce (as Jim), who has toured with the multi-platinum group Trans-Siberian Orchestra as a lead vocalist for over 10 years. It’s an lively musical adventure that all ages will appreciate. Fri.-Sat. 7 pm; Sat. 2/9 & Sun. 2 pm. $15 adults, $10 seniors and students. cweta.org.

Rachel Hanson

FRIDAY 2/1 | BILL’S BAR, MERRILL

This singer-songwriter was born and raised in Wisconsin, and a recent transplant to Minneapolis. She strikes a chord deep in the hearts of Midwesterners with her folk, country and Americana sound. You may recognize her from the Americana three-piece band, The Last Revel, which she joined last May as a guitarist and vocalist. With the trio, Hanson has been honing her musical skills, touring the country performing at folk and Americana festivals including Telluride Bluegrass, Nashville’s AmericanaFest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots, Northwest String Summit, and more. During her live show, you’ll love the way her voice blends beauty with power. 8:45 pm. 715-218-6969.

Arts Bash: Sweet 16

SATURDAY 2/2 | UW-STEVENS POINT NOEL FINE ARTS CENTER

This is a night full of creativity in the visual arts, design, dance and theater. You’ll enjoy theatre and dance performances, including works the musical Spamalot, student and community artwork for sale, a wearable art runway show, raffles, food, a cash bar and more. This year’s special guest is UWSP Theatre and Dance alum Justun Hart, who is the co-founder and owner of the Timber Mill Theatre, a professional theatre company located in the Fox Valley. All proceeds support student scholarships and the Arts Bash endowment at UWSP Foundation. Expressive attire or purple and gold clothing encouraged in celebration of 125 years of UW-Stevens Point. 7-10 pm, followed by a dance party. $35 advance, $40 at door or $120 for a bundle of four. Tickets.uwsp.edu, 715-346-4100. If you want to get a preview of the event, go to the Preview Party on Friday. Tour the Jenkins Theatre, purchase artwork, learn about scholarships, meet Justun Hart and more. 6-8 pm. $50.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!