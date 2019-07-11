HIGHLIGHTS: July 11-14

(First published in the July 11, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Balloon & Rib Fest

THURS.-SUN. 7/11-14 | WAUSAU DOWNTOWN AIRPORT

On the wide-open grounds of the municipal airport, soak up the superb spectacle of huge hot air balloons, the deliciousness of rib vendors and food trucks, the fun of live music, and three nights of the largest fireworks show in the region. This four-day feast for the senses offers fun for all ages with a fabulous family area with fun bouncy rides and animal attractions. In the beer tent, live music plays each day. Come with an appetite, and note that this year features a Wausau-based rib vendor for the first time, Urban Street Bistro. Also note there are shuttle buses running Thurs.-Sat. between the airport and downtown, with stops along Grand Avenue, so you can avoid the traffic congestion around the airport, and check out Chalkfest on Saturday. Details and full schedule at wausauevents.org. Check Wausau Events’ Facebook page for live updates, as wind and inclement weather could cancel or delay balloon events.

Schedule highlights:

Thurs–Fri.: Food, rides, games 5–9 pm · Balloon launch 6:30 pm, balloon glow 8:30 pm followed by fireworks at dusk.

Sat.: 6:00 am balloon launch · 7:30 am Balloon Chase Run (register in advance or day-of) · Kite Club show 11 am–3 pm · 11 am–9 pm rides, games · Food served 11 am–11 pm · Balloon launch 6:30 pm, balloon glow 8:30 pm followed by fireworks at dusk.

Sun.: 6:00 am balloon launch · 6–10:30 am pancake breakfast

Alex Rossi

FRIDAY 7/12 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

From Minneapolis, Rossi’s R&B, funk, blues and rock-infused music is catchy and fun. This vocalist, guitarist and songwriter has been performing for over 15 years and his vocals have been compared to Gavin DeGraw. In 2013 Rossi was selected as a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition, and he’s shared the stage with Chicago, Blues Traveler, Eric Hutchinson, and Steve Miller Band. This talented dude’s tunes are sure to get you groovin’ and dancin’. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Garden Walk

FRI.-SAT. 7/12-13 | D.C. EVEREST AREA

Find garden inspiration during this 18th annual event as you wander through five private gardens located in the D.C. Everest area. These beautiful gardens have unique features such as a star gazing deck, greenhouse, fairy gardens, a train, koi and goldfish ponds, a “she shed” and more. Sponsored by the North Central Wis. Master Gardeners. Fri. 1-7 pm; Sat. 9 am-3 pm. $10. Tickets can be purchased at any of the gardens or in advance at the UW Extension office in Wausau, 715-261-1230, fyi.uwex.edu/marathonmg.

Gardens:

• Kris Weirauch, 5917 Morning View Lane, Weston

• Marilyn Greiner and Randy Reif, 7402 Wall St., Schofield

• Julie & Clarence Nizjolek, 9103 Margaret St., Rothschild

• Cindy & Jim Fredericksen, 2191 Kowalski Rd., Kronenwetter

• Patricia & Paul Rondeau, 2189 Creciente Dr., Kronenwetter

