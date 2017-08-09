Hilton Garden Inn Wausau opens in September

The Wausau area’s newest hotel will open as scheduled in September, although Ghidorzi Companies of Wausau hasn’t nailed down a specific date for the grand opening of its Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain.

Ghidorzi currently is recruiting people for jobs at the 107-room, 5,900 square-foot hotel and conference space, which replaced the former Howard Johnson hotel and restaurant Emma Krumbee's along Hwy. 39/51.

Business Development Director Margaret Ghidorzi says the hotel, at 2101 N. Mountain Road, already has begun booking events. She says the floor to ceiling windows provide an uplifting environment. "Natural daylight is something people like to have for their events and we have an ample amount of it throughout the building.”

The hotel was custom designed for the Wausau landscape, using local stone from a nearby quarry and featuring dramatic views of Rib Mountain State Park and Lake Wausau. Its own restaurant, The Garden Grille & Bar, will emphasize local flavor. To book an event contact Tim Van De Yacht at 715-212-3732.