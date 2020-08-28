Infant death leads to charges

Marathon County Courthouse

The death of an infant in March has led to charges against the child's mother, police say.

Police say 23-year-old Shailey Huron invited two men to her house the night of March 29, and "engaged in a night of drinking and marijuana use" with one of the men before going to bed with him. Huron put her three month old infant in the bed with them, police reports say.

When Huron awoke, she found the baby unresponsive.

Records showed Huron had been educated not to co-sleep with her infant by hospital staff and public health nurses, and had been provided with eduational materials saying as much. Huron is being charged with neglecting a child, causing death, a class D felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine.

She is expected to appear in court at 2 pm Friday.