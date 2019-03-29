IronBull on the way

New events organization launches to promote extreme sports in Wausau

IronBull will bring the annual Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge, pictured here, under its umbrella as the first of several extreme sports events to come.

A new events organization has been launched in Wausau, dedicated to promoting and cultivating extreme sports in the area. IronBull aims to grow extreme sports by becoming a hub for those logistics, both by taking existing races under its umbrella and starting new races. The big picture goal is to be able to market Wausau as a hub of extreme sports activities, says IronBull Board Chair Tim Buchholz. Focusing on these races and promoting the area through its outdoor sports is a great way to attract a young workforce. “We have the outdoor infrastructure like Bend (Ore.) or Boulder (Colo.) but we never market it,” Buchholz says. “Our goal is to get people aware of Wausau as a great outdoor sports mecca.”

IronBull will launch with three races this year. The annual Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge in May, which Buchholz created a few years ago, will now be under the IronBull umbrella. This fall IronBull will hold the area’s first ultra-marathon and a bicycle race. Next year will see the addition of an extreme off-road triathlon and a paddle race among others. By its third year, IronBull organizers hope to have nine races within a 12-month window.

The nonprofit organization already has offices in the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce offices and has hired a director. IronBull is mentioned in the new strategic plan developed through the chamber of commerce. The group hopes to build on to the several extreme-like sports events already happening in the area, including the Ragnar trail run at Nine Mile Recreation Area and Badger State Games.