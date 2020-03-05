John Bolton coming to Wausau for free public event April 6

Tickets on sale March 12 to hear former Trump national security adviser

We're giving you the heads up now because tickets for this event will surely sell out fast.

The Wausau-based Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy is featuring speaker John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Trump and ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush. He speaks on “Populism, National Security and U.S. Foreign Policy in Uncertain Times.” on Monday, April 6 at 7 pm, at the UWSP-Wausau campus.

A long-time conservative, Bolton has served as a political consultant, media commentator, diplomat, and recently emerged as a key figure in the impeachment proceedings of President Trump.

“Whether you appreciate John Bolton’s worldview or not, he has been a highly influential diplomat and representative of the United States,” said Eric Giordano, WIPPS executive director. “We have a lot to learn from experienced leaders, especially in this time of great change and uncertainty surrounding U.S. foreign policy.”

Free tickets are available Thursday, March 12 at 9 am at wipps.org/johnboltonwausau. Each guest is limited to two tickets and attendees must be in their seats no later than 6:40 pm.

You can reserve tickets for three, separate event venues:

• The James F. Veninga Theater at the UW Center for Civic Engagement, where Bolton will appear in person

• The Black Box Theater at the UW Center for Civic Engagement, where the presentation will be projected in HD video

• The Auditorium in the main academic building, where the presentation will be projected in standard definition video

For more information see wipps.org.