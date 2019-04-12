Jump around

(First published in the April 4, 2019 issues of City Pages)

Sawmill Trampoline Park opened in time for spring break. Yes, there were tons of kids

The ninja warrior course has been the most popular attraction at Sawmill Adventure Park so far.

The long-awaited Sawmill Adventure Park’s trampoline park opened last month, and already families are flocking to the center to try it out.

The trampoline park in the Cedar Creek area, an addition to the already successful mini-golf course, has been drawing throngs of people since it opened last week in time for school spring break. Last Thursday afternoon, people were lined up outside the door waiting to get in to try the trampolines, ninja warrior course, dodge ball area, and a big jump onto a giant pillow.

That’s been pretty typical since they opened, says owner Dylan Alwin. The park has been at capacity roughly 75% of the time since they opened on March 23, Alwin says. The park can support between 90-100 people at a time, and passes are sold by the hour.

Several of the amenities are yet to open. The cafe should open in May, and the park will start serving beer and wine within a couple of months, Alwin says.

The park also has a fitness program in the works. Alwin says he is looking for the right instructor to develop the program, and expects that to happen within roughly three months. “We plan to have a variety of classes, so that we can have a class that is not as intimidating for a beginner, but also have classes for someone who really wants to push hard,” Alwin says.

The park contains a climbing wall, with big foam blocks to fall into if you lose your grip. There’s also a foam free jumping area that’s basically a big grid of trampolines with some extending up the wall for sideways jumping.

The ninja warrior course has proven difficult, but one person so far has completed the course, Alwin says. Staff and other parkgoers gathered to watch and cheer as he made it to the end. “I think the most positive feedback we’ve gotten has been on the ninja warrior course,” Alwin says.

Alwin says he barely slept as he and crew worked hard to get the park open in time for spring break March 25-29. It paid off as the crowds have been non-stop, Alwin says.

He points to the south Rothschild area as a growing entertainment district and a good complement to the Wausau River District. “Both of them together (the River District and the Cedar Creek area) is a positive thing for our community.”

The park is open 4-8 pm Tues.–Thurs., 4-9 pm Fri. 10 am-9 pm Sat., and 11 am-7 pm Sun. A special Tot Time for ages 3 and under runs 10-noon Thursdays.