Katie Rosenberg elected Wausau's new mayor

Rosenberg says that one of her first tasks as mayor would be developing a strategic plan for Wausau
The results are in: Katie Rosenberg will be Wausau's next mayor.
Rosenberg defeated incumbent mayor Robert Mielke 4,936 to 4,467 to secure the seat. Rosenberg, who is an integrated marketing manager at Footlocker.com/Eastbay and served on the Marathon County Board, is the first woman to hold the seat since Linda Lawrence, who served at the turn of the century. Rosenberg is only the second woman to serve as Wausau's mayor.
The results were released today even though the election was April 7, nearly a week ago. The reason was because of some last minute attempts to postpone the election that were ultimately struck down.
City Council results (contested races):
District 1: Patrick Peckham def. Christopher Norfleet
District 2: Michael Martens def. Tiffany Rodriguez-Lee
District 3: Tom Kilian def. David Nutting
District 4: Tom Neal def. Judith Miller
District 5: James Wadinski def. Joel Lewis
District 7: Lisa Rasmussen def. Tracy Wheatley
District 8: Sarah Watson def. Linda Lawrence
District 10: Lou Larson def. Sherry Abitz
District 11: Deb Ryan def. Patrick Bacher
