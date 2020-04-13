Katie Rosenberg elected Wausau's new mayor

Rosenberg says that one of her first tasks as mayor would be developing a strategic plan for Wausau

The results are in: Katie Rosenberg will be Wausau's next mayor.

Rosenberg defeated incumbent mayor Robert Mielke 4,936 to 4,467 to secure the seat. Rosenberg, who is an integrated marketing manager at Footlocker.com/Eastbay and served on the Marathon County Board, is the first woman to hold the seat since Linda Lawrence, who served at the turn of the century. Rosenberg is only the second woman to serve as Wausau's mayor.

The results were released today even though the election was April 7, nearly a week ago. The reason was because of some last minute attempts to postpone the election that were ultimately struck down.

City Council results (contested races):

District 1: Patrick Peckham def. Christopher Norfleet

District 2: Michael Martens def. Tiffany Rodriguez-Lee

District 3: Tom Kilian def. David Nutting

District 4: Tom Neal def. Judith Miller

District 5: James Wadinski def. Joel Lewis

District 7: Lisa Rasmussen def. Tracy Wheatley

District 8: Sarah Watson def. Linda Lawrence

District 10: Lou Larson def. Sherry Abitz

District 11: Deb Ryan def. Patrick Bacher

See full election results in Thursday's issue of City Pages.