Kwik Trip withdraws proposal for Bridge Street

Kwik Trip has withdrawn a proposal to build a new store that would have bulldozed a low-income apartment complex, officials confirmed Thursday (March 30).

Under the proposal, Kwik Trip would have built a new store at the corner of Bridge Street and 17th Avenue on an empty corner lot and on the land currently occupied by Annabelle Apartments. That would have displaced about 30 residents who pay between $280-$330 to live there, residents at the former convent say. Some residents had already left the 40-unit complex after learning of the gas station proposal.

The withdrawal came after the city's plan commission earlier denied the proposal following a public hearing that included comments from residents concerned about traffic, noise and light, as well as Annabelle residents worried about losing their home.

Hans Zeitlow, Director of Real Estate for Kwik Trip, confirmed that the proposal has been withdrawn. It would have gone to the city council with a no recommendation on April 11.

City Pages will update this story with any further news.

