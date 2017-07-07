Lincoln County gets two new K9 officers

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office now have two new four-legged officers on the force. Poncho and Nina put on a demonstration for the media outside the Sheriff's Office Friday.

Lincoln County's Sheriff's office hadn't had a K9 officer for more than 15 years but these two German Shepherds are now on the force and will work opposing shifts to help out on calls involving such things as search and rescue and drug searches, says Sheriff Jeff Jaeger. A donation from the Bierman Foundation made the K9 program possible, Jaeger says.

Check out some photos from the demo Friday: