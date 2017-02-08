OPINION: Now THAT'S an EPIC BURN

According to Johnathan Allen, Rep. Sean Duffy’s constituents and colleagues should be ashamed of him.

In an interview on CNN on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Republican applauded the “good things that came from” a white supremacist murdering nine black worshipers at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

“Nikki Haley took down the Confederate flag,” he chirped with excitement. “That was great!” Never mind that Duffy has voted to defend the right of ROTCs to fly the battle banner of traitors.

Allen writes: "For 58 years, the 7th District of Wisconsin was represented by two of the most capable and thoughtful members of Congress, Republican Mel Laird and Democrat Dave Obey. Between them, they shaped major debates over war and peace, funneled money back home from the House Appropriations Committee, and gave their constituents representation of which they could always be proud."

