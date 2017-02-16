MAN found dead in DOWNTOWN PARK

Toxicology results are pending, but police do not suspect foul play in the death of a Wausau man found this week next to the gazebo in Big Bull Falls Park.

Police were called Tuesday morning to the park after a couple found the man lying on the ground. Scott Nowak, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses familiar with Nowak told police the man had been drinking heavily while at the gazebo the day before he was found, according to a Wausau Police Department news release.

An autopsy performed Tuesday showed no obvious cause of death, says Lt. Bill Kolb. Toxicology results are expected in a few weeks.