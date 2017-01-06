MARATHON company hit with $260K FINE

Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials this week ordered a Marathon lumber company to pay $260,113 in fines after an investigation into an employee's injury.

Menzner Lumber & Supply has been under investigation since June 29, when a 24-year-old worker suffered a partial amputation of his right middle finger while servicing a molding machine, according to the OSHA report. In its investigation, OSHA identified three repeated and seven serious safety violations, according to a news release.

"Despite earlier machine-related injuries, OSHA found several machines at the company lacked adequate safeguards to prevent workers from coming in contact with operating parts," says Robert Bonack, OSHA's area director in Appleton. "Menzner Lumber & Supply should immediately re-evaluate its safety and health programs and ensure their workers are properly trained."

OSHA also found electrical safety violations, lack of guarding on ladder wells to prevent falls and inadequate energy control procedures at the facility.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before an independent review commission.