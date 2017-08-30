Marathon County Board renews wheel tax

Residents in Marathon County will once again see a $25 fee on their vehicle registration bill starting in December.

The Marathon County Board voted to remove the sunset clause from last year's wheel tax ordinance, which means the wheel tax will remain in place until the board votes to repeal it.

The vehicle registration fee adds $25 to the bill residents pay to register their vehicles in Marathon County. Last year the fee raised $2.9 million that helped fund county road maintenance, filling a gap left by decreased state funding and an increase in material costs.

The vote came following a public hearing in which three residents spoke and two failed amendments that would have set a future sunset clause that would have required another vote at a future date.