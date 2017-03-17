METH BUST included murder SUSPECT'S ex-wife

Officers with the Marathon County Special Investigations Unit arrested three people after investigating a high-volume meth distribution ring, police say.

Casey Graham, 34, and Rebecca Torgerson, 36, both of Weston, and Mee Vang, 32 of Minneapolis, were arrested and will be charged with selling methamphetamine.

Officers made the arrests after investigating a village of Weston residence and finding $23,500 worth of methamphetamine, as well as MDMA tablets, other drug paraphernalia and $1,700 in cash, police say. The drugs originated in Minnesota and were being distributed in the Wausau area, police say.

Rebecca Torgerson is the ex-wife of Kristopher Torgerson, currently standing trial because he’s suspected in the death of Stephanie Low. Rebecca Torgerson is expected to testify in the trial.

The arrests came as part of an investigation by the SIU, which is comprised of officers from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Wausau and Everest Metro police.