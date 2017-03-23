Multiple agencies investigating shooting that left three civilians, one officer dead

× Expand Dino Corvino/For City Pages Officers stand guard near an apartment complex following a number of shootings in the metro south region March 22.

Multiple police agencies are investigating a series of shootings in the Rothschild, Schofield and Weston area that left three civilians and one Everest Metro Police officer dead Wednesday, March 22.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 12:30 pm Wednesday, March 22, at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Police were called back around half an hour later and discovered two people critically injured. They were then called to Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks, and after that to an apartment complex near the intersection of Aspen Street and Ross Avenue.

Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at the apartment complex and say that suspect alone is responsible for all shootings. Those shootings left three civilians and an Everest Metro Police officer dead.

Police have not yet released any identifying information on any of the victims or the officer. Another press conference is expected Thursday, March 23.