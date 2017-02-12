New BIKE PATH in the WORKS?

Wausau officials could once again seek funding for a bicycle-pedestrian path traversing from Stettin Elementary School to Brockmeyer Park.

The project, roughly estimated to cost $575,000, was one of three submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in 2015 for a Transportation Alternative Program grant, says city engineer Sean Gehin. None of the three received funding in the last three-year cycle, but Transportation officials told Gehin the Stettin project would have a better chance of success if the city partnered with the school district as a means to get kids safely to school.

The trail would follow Stettin Drive from Stettin Elementary to Brockmeyer Park, crossing the Big Rib River. A boardwalk would be needed to cross wetlands as well, Gehin says.

The city’s bike and pedestrian committee this month voiced support for the project, which will likely be resubmitted for the next DOT grant cycle in 2018.