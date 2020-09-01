No foul play suspected as body found near hydro dam

B.C. Kowalski Hydrop dam The body of a deceased adult man was pulled from the Wisconsin River near the hydro damn Monday. Police have not yet identified who it is.

Police say they don't suspect foul play in the death of a man workers pulled from the Wisconsin River near the hydro dam Monday.

Police received a call around 1:30 pm Monday about a body in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Public Service hydro dam. Officer says the body is that of an adult male, and haven't publicly identified him pending notification of family members.

The man was scheduled to undergo an autopsy at 10 am Tuesday, police say. Officers don't suspect foul play but it hasn't been ruled out entirely, investigators say. The investigation is still ongoing.