Third Coronavirus case confirmed

Three people in Marathon County now have confirmed cases of the Coronavirus

DHS Coronavirus chart This chart shows the rise in confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Wisconsin.

There are now three confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Marathon County, including one nursing home employee.

North Central Health Care officials confirmed the second case, announced Sunday, was an employee of Mount View Care Center. And county health officials confirmed a third case Monday afternoon.

According to a release from NCHC, the employee was asymptomatic when they came to work on March 22, but developed symptoms while working that day’s shift. The employee notified management of the symptoms and was immediately sent home to quarantine. NCHC officials learned March 28 that the employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

NCHC Marketing and Communications Director Jessica Meadows says NCHC has taken many precautions as other medical facilities have — all employees go through a screening questionnaire each day and have their temperature checked. Those whose temperature tests over 100 degrees are immediately sent home. That’s put a strain on staff working as more and more employees are sent home out of precaution. And appointments are being handled over telemedicine — even for people who don’t have internet access, NCHC will direct patients who come in person to a room where they can meet online with a doctor.

County Health Department officials on Monday afternoon confirmed there is now a third case in Marathon County. The latest resident to test positive had no relation to or contact with the first two cases, health officials say. That person is currently isolated at home.

As of March 30, there have been 1,221 cases confirmed to be COVID-19, with 14 deaths statewide. Portage County last week reported its first confirmed case, and now Marathon County has three as of 11 am Monday.

Officials with the Marathon County Health Department say they are now assuming there is community spread. Health Department officials are contacting people who were in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19, and that the investigation will be ongoing.