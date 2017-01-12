PACKER playoff STICKER SHOCK

Green Bay Packer fans planning a trip to Dallas this weekend should be prepared for a bit of sticker shock as flight and ticket prices continue to surge.

Packer fans travel more than fans from nearly any other NFL team, according to fan base rankings from the National Football League, especially for playoff games. But the average ticket price for the NFC divisional round playoff game against the Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium has skyrocketed to more than $800 for a single seat, according to TicketIQ, a secondary market ticket outlet.

According to TicketIQ CEO Jesse Lawrence, the cheapest ticket price as of Wednesday is $134 for standing-room only, while the most expensive available seat is $6,210, a seat situated virtually at the 50-yard line. The game is the most expensive divisional round game TicketIQ has ever tracked, and prices are expected to rise between now and kickoff.

Transportation costs are also rising for fans traveling to the game. As of Wednesday morning, the lowest round trip ticket from Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee to Dallas-Fort Worth International airport leaving Friday and returning Monday was $615, according to Delta Airlines.

But maybe it isn't just about the football. Sunday's weather forecast in Dallas calls for high temperatures near 70 degrees. In Wausau, expect a high of 24.