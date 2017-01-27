Planners: EVERCON a HUGE SUCCESS

The annual sci-fi-fantasy-gaming convention Evercon drew more than 1,000 attendees over three days at its new location at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center—enough that the event definitely will return to that venue next year, organizers say. In previous years, Evercon has been held at the DC Everest Junior High School.

The exact number of attendees is still being tallied, says Evercon organizer Brett Bloczynski, but he’s confident the numbers will exceed expectations. Evercon has attracted as many as 1,500 attendees in the past. Bloczynski says that, with the change in venue, they were expecting between 700-1,000 for the event, which was expanded to three days this year.

The event also hosted eGames for the Badger State Games, making Wisconsin the first to include them in their state games series. “When I put those medals on those kid’s heads for the games, they were ecstatic,” Bloczynski says.

Nicholas Ockwig of the Central Wisconsin Visitors and Convention Bureau says they were pleased with how the games went at Evercon and may include more eGames in next year’s Badger State Games.

Next year’s Evercon is already being planned and organizers are working on finalizing dates.