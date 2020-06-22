Police searching for suspect in assault, shooting

Wausau Police are searching for the suspect in an assault and shooting that left a woman injured and a dog dead.

Police say they responded to an apartment in the 900 block of S. 25th Street 9:38 am Monday morning after receiving a report of an incident involving a firearm. According to a release from the police department, a man entered the apartment, assaulted the woman living there, and shot the woman’s dog.

The man was gone before police arrived. The woman was treated for minor injuries by Wausau Fire Department paramedics and the dog was transported to a local vet clinic for emergency care, the police report says. The dog did not survive.

Officers are still attempting to identify and apprehend the suspect in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Nate Stetzer of the Wausau PD at 715-261-7970 or contact Marathon County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-8777 ot visit www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.com.