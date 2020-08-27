Police make arrest in connection with non-fatal shooting

stock Crime police Crime police

One man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting on the city's east side.

Police say 21-year-old Andrew Falkowski drove by a 61-year-old man walking on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of 6th Street early in the morning Thursday and shot at him once. Falkowski then made a U-turn with his car and fire several more shots at the man, police reports say, hitting him once in the torso. The man found his way to the nearest residence and its occupant called 911.

Police found and arrested Falkowski without trouble 10 am Thursday in Summit Lake in the town of Upham near Antigo. Falkowski remains in Marathon County Jail and police are recommending first degree attempted homicide charges. Falkowski is expected to appear in court 2 pm Friday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police reports.