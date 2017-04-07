Rib Mountain takes Marathon County to court: Town doesn't want to be forced to comply with uniform addressing plan

× Expand B.C. Kowalski/City Pages At a press conference Friday, April 7 announcing the lawsuit, Rib Mountain Town Chairman Al Opal said the county's uniform addressing will hurt the 150+ businesses in Rib Mountain.

Town of Rib Mountain leaders made no secret that they weren’t fans of a plan by Marathon County to update its address grid into one uniform version and force the towns to go along with it. Now they’re making that clear in court.

Rib Mountain on Wednesday filed a lawsuit asking for an injunction against the uniform addressing implementation. The town claims that state statutes grant authority to counties to change only rural addresses and street signs. Since much of Rib Mountain is considered urban (despite remaining a town instead of incorporating as a village), it should be exempt from the zoning change, the lawsuit alleges. The court's decision would set legal precedent, attorneys for the town say.

Town administrator Gaylene Rhoden argued recently that the county should make an exemption for Rib Mountain because of its urban nature, pointing out that counties such as Outagamie did something similar. Rib Mountain would be willing the change any addresses that are duplicated elsewhere in the county, Rhoden has said.

Marathon County for years has been working to update and unify the address grid to replace the patchwork of numbering and road names that exist now. The county board adopted the plan last year in this effort to eliminate duplicate addresses and implement a numbering system that makes sense. The main concern is for emergency responders who in the past have gone to a wrong address in rural areas, and to help travelers and delivery drivers more easily navigate the county—geographically the largest in Wisconsin. But changing addresses can be costly not only in terms of public road signs and house numbers, but also for businesses to update their own materials and marketing.

Under state law, the county can force only towns to adopt the new grid; it can't compel villages and cities to do so, though some are cooperating. The villages of Weston and Kronenwetter, for example, are following the address changes, while other municipalities such as Wausau have so far opted not to.

The preliminary hearing will be held April 13. Marathon County Circuit Court Judge Greg Huber will rule on whether the case has enough merit to warrant granting the preliminary injunction.

The case sets legal precedent, says Ruder Ware Attorney Kevin Terry, who represents the town. Typically a lawsuit would cite preceding court decisions to support their legal argument, but this case would be the first of its kind in Wisconsin.